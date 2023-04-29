Metropolitan area of ​​Bologna, four cycle Sundays from the Apennines to the Plains — Environment

For the first year four cycling Sundays between May and September pedaling in safety and tranquility on roads closed to traffic to slowly discover the Apennines and the plains.

Cycle Sundays are a non-competitive cycling event open to all, whose primary objective is the promotion of metropolitan area of ​​Bologna and its rediscovery in terms of slowness and sustainability.

For safety reasons, the cycle Sundays will take place on roads closed to traffic.

This is the calendar:

MAY 7 VAL DI ZENA BIKE DAY 15 KM

11 JUNE RING OF THE PLAIN 25 KM

9 JULY TOUR OF THE THREE LAKES BRASIMONE, SUVIANA, SANTA MARIA, 60 KM

24 SEPTEMBER IMOLA WORLD CIRCUIT AND AUTODROME, 28 KM

Cycle Sundays are open to everyone. At each appointment it will be possible to rent muscle bicycles or pedal assisted bicycles (ebikes) at a price that varies between 15 and 30 euros per day. Rental bikes are limited, so advance booking is recommended.

Who for information and bike reservations

The entire demonstration will take place on a defined route with a timed closure of the streets in collaboration with the Metropolitan Police and the traffic police, so that the safe conduct of the demonstration can be guaranteed.

Cycle Sundays are promoted by the Bologna-Modena Tourist Territory, the Metropolitan City of Bologna, the Municipality of Bologna in collaboration with eXtraBO and the Bologna Chamber of Commerce, Industry, Crafts and Agriculture.

Source: Metropolitan city of Bologna