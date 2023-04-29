Bundesliga: Leverkusen vs. Cologne – why the transfer is controversial

Status: 04/28/2023 10:47 p.m

There are good reasons for the transfer of the game between Leverkusen and Cologne – but also against it. In the end, it remains a controversial DFL decision.

Since Friday (April 28th, 2023) it has been decided: The Bundesliga game between Bayer Leverkusen and 1. FC Köln will be brought forward two days from Sunday, May 7th to Friday. Bayer had expressed this wish because of the upcoming semi-finals in the Europa League. It is a controversial decision by the DFL: there are arguments for and against.

What speaks against a transfer?

The rhythm from Sunday to Thursday actually corresponds to the usual break times. Internationally participating clubs only have the assurance of the DFL to get at least 48 hours off between two games. That would have been the case for Sunday to Thursday.

There was also a similar example in the past: In May 2022, Frankfurt and Leipzig had to play in the league on the following Thursday, despite international appearances. Both clubs checked with the DFL for the purpose of transfer. With no alternatives available due to a tight fixture schedule and other security pressures, clubs reluctantly accepted.

Reason number three: With the game being postponed at relatively short notice, fans who have traveled a long way may be deprived of the opportunity to attend the game. They cannot return the stadium tickets, they can only resell them – very annoying for many supporters. Some have also booked hotels or binding tickets for predetermined train connections that they cannot use. If in doubt, they would be left with these costs.

Finally, the women’s team at Leverkusen is also affected. This would have played against Eintracht Frankfurt on the same evening. However, the game in the neighboring Ulrich Haberland Stadium was cancelled, the security authorities had ruled out a simultaneous event. So the women suffer from the interest of the men. The game will now take place a day later.

What speaks for a transfer?

Almost everything else: In terms of sport, it shouldn’t matter to the people of Cologne whether they make the short journey to Leverkusen on Friday or Sunday. They no longer have any ambitions in the Bundesliga and are in the middle of nowhere in the table. The majority of fans are also probably relatively flexible due to the short journey time – for example, the train journey from Cologne Central Station to Leverkusen takes just around 15 minutes.

A clash with other rival fan groups is also excluded. Neither Fortuna Düsseldorf nor Borussia Mönchengladbach will play that evening. When the Schalke supporters pass through Cologne on their way back from the away game in Mainz, most of the spectators from Leverkusen should be almost home. The security authorities therefore had no objections to the transfer.

The broadcasting television station DAZN also did not lodge a protest – after all, it owns the rights to the Bundesliga Sundays and Fridays. He will now offer two games in parallel on Fridays. The only drop of bitterness: On Sunday afternoon there is nothing in the Bundesliga.

From a purely legal point of view, the transfer is also secured: In the DFL regulations there is a passage that “overriding interest” can lead to short-term transfers of the game. A relaxed Leverkusen team in the semi-finals of the Europa League and a possible title win there should count as such. Because that would possibly grant the Bundesliga another starting place in the Champions League – a real added value for German football and above all the league.

What is the bottom line?

The lesson remains that every game move is incredibly complex. Many participants and circumstances play a role and each case must be considered individually and for itself.

In the case of Leverkusen and Cologne, however, it can be said that the transfer of the game was a bit easier to implement than in other games due to the physical proximity of the locations and the sporting situation of FC. Opinions will continue to be divided on whether it was necessary and correct.