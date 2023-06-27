Haching’s promotion coach: Sandro Wagner takes over the DFB job

Status: 06/27/2023 12:12 p.m

From SpVgg Unterhaching to the German Football Association: Sandro Wagner is moving to the DFB youth team and taking on an assistant coaching position there. He’s now taking the “perfect next step,” as he puts it.

After the promotion is before the new job: The football coach Sandro Wagner had announced early on that he wanted to leave SpVgg Unterhaching after the season. His successor, Marc Unterberger, is already coaching the Haching pros – and the new position for Wagner is now clear.

The German Football Association (DFB) is strengthening its youth squad with ex-national player Wagner, who will take over a vacant place in Hannes Wolf’s coaching team at the U20s for the new season. “After my first few years as a coach, this is the perfect next step for me,” said Wagner.

“Outstanding personality” Wagner for DFB youth

The ZDF TV expert had led SpVgg Unterhaching as a coach to promotion to the 3rd division last season. “With Sandro we were able to win an outstanding personality and convince him of our path,” said Joti Chatzialexiou, sporting director of the national teams.

Wagner is looking forward to the new task: “After a great and instructive first 2.5 years as head coach, I’m happy to be able to expand my coaching expertise alongside Hannes Wolf, who is enormously experienced and one of the most innovative coaches in Germany it is important to get to know and apply new structures, subject areas and approaches.”

Hanno Balitsch, previously assistant coach of the U20, will take over the new U18 national team from September. After nine years with the DFB, Guido Streichsbier, most recently coach of the U19 team, is moving to the Bundesliga and expanding the coaching staff under the new head coach Gerardo Seoane at Borussia Mönchengladbach.

Source: BR24Sport 06/27/2023 – 11:55 a.m

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

