Finals 2025 will take place in Dresden

The finals and thus the German championships of many sports will be held in Dresden for the first time in 2025. As Mayor Dirk Hilbert announced on Monday (July 3rd, 2023), the multisport event will be held from July 31st to August 3rd on the Elbe. The multisport event will again be broadcast live by ARD and ZDF.

“I’m sure that the sports-loving Saxons will offer top-class German sport a big stage at the 2025 finals and that we will also see this enthusiasm on national television on ARD and ZDF,” said FDP politician Hilbert.

Competitions in the converted Steyer Stadium

The decisions in most sports should be made in the Heinz Steyer Stadium. The traditional arena, built in 1918, is currently being completely renovated. The stadium is to be converted into a multifunctional arena by the end of 2023, and the German Athletics Championships are to take place here in 2025.

Athletics, triathlon and gymnastics should definitely be part of the finals in 2025, and the rest of the sports program is yet to be announced.

This year: finals in 18 sports

This year, as part of the finals, the German championships in 18 sports will take place in Düsseldorf, Duisburg, Kassel (athletics) and Berlin (swimming). There will be no finals next summer because of the Olympic Games in Paris. The finals were held for the first time in 2019. After the cancellation in 2020 due to the corona pandemic, the finals were held in 2021 in the Rhine-Ruhr region and Berlin and in 2022 in Berlin.