Microsoft Introduces Windows Copilot Digital Assistant in Latest Windows 11 Beta

Title: Microsoft Introduces Windows Copilot Digital Assistant Service in Latest Windows 11 Beta

During the annual Build 2023 conference, Microsoft delighted users by announcing the introduction of the Windows Copilot digital assistant service for the Windows 11 operating system. The company has now made this service available to users through the Dev Channel channel and included it in the latest test version of Windows 11.

The new test version, known as Build 23493, allows users who are part of the Windows Insiders test program to download and test Windows Copilot. To access the service, users can locate the Windows Copilot icon in the taskbar or simply use the “Win” + “C” key combination to activate it. To utilize the service, users must log in using their personal Microsoft account or their Azure Active Directory account.

Although the preview version primarily offers limited functionality and basic application features, Microsoft plans to enhance the service with additional updates in the future.

The current version of Windows Copilot enables users to perform various tasks, including switching the operating system interface to dark mode, activating the ‘do not disturb’ mode, and capturing screen images. Additionally, when browsing web content via the Microsoft Edge browser, users can utilize Windows Copilot to summarize the information presented. The service also utilizes artificial intelligence to automatically generate stories, like “a dog who lived on the moon,” and images, such as “a carp pond with lotuses.”

Aside from Windows Copilot, Microsoft has also made several other notable improvements to Windows 11. The setting interface has been re-adjusted, allowing users to automatically resume downloads of apps not available on the Microsoft Store. The operating system now supports various open source compressed file formats such as .tar, .tar.gz, .7z, and .txz. Additionally, the system has been adjusted to offer better audio mixing and now includes local voice content for Japanese and English, featuring British accents.

In other news, SEGA's vice president reassured consumers that the company has no intentions of selling to external entities and will continue its strong partnership with Microsoft. Apple and Nokia have also decided to extend their communications technology-related patent agreement, an agreement initially signed in 2017. On a separate note, Apple is reportedly concluding its partnership with Goldman Sachs and may switch its Apple Card credit card service to American Express.

With these exciting updates and partnerships, Microsoft continues to enhance the Windows 11 experience for its users, offering new features and strengthening relationships with industry leaders.

