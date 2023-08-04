Online sports betting provider: Crazybuzzer becomes the new main sponsor of Hertha BSC

Status: 04.08.2023 2:07 p.m

Hertha’s search for a new main sponsor is over. As the second division soccer team announced on Friday, the online sports betting provider Crazybuzzer will be the new main partner with immediate effect.

Its logo will therefore be on the chest of the jersey and will be visible both on the LED boards in the Olympic Stadium and in the club’s digital channels. Hertha did not provide any information on the term of the contract.

“The cooperation with Crazybuzzer represents an important step for Hertha BSC,” Hertha Managing Director Thomas E. Herrich is quoted as saying in the club’s announcement. “We’re happy to wear the ‘B’ on our chest for the first time at home on Friday night, marking the start of a main partnership with a very forward-thinking company, and we thank Crazybuzzer for their valuable support.”

On Twitter, many fans of the club reacted negatively to the announcement. Many of them pointed out, among other things, that Hertha President Kay Bernstein spoke out clearly against cooperation with betting providers during his election campaign a year ago.

