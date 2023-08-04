Freedom for Boris Kagarlitsky, Russian leftist intellectual. Because I signed the appeal

In the face of those, whether Melonian or Latvian, who label me as “Putiniano” only because I do not endorse NATO’s aggression against Russia Russia and ask for a just peace in Ukraine, I signed the call for the release of Boris Kagarlitsky on the proposal of the Secretary of the Communist Refoundation, Maurice Acerbo. Kagarlitsky represents the continuity of Russian Marxist thought, which has given humanity and its struggle for a better life important contributions, well exemplified by the figure of Vladimir Lenin, whose thought is more relevant today than ever, provided that it is recovered in his integrity and fullness, demystifying the deformations to which it has been subjected since his successor at the helm of the USSR, Joseph Stalin.

According to the appeal that I signed, “Kagarlitsky is one of the most authoritative voices in opposition to Putin as previously to Yeltsin and in general to the oligarchy that got rich after the restoration of capitalism in Russia”. At the same time, while condemning the war, Kagarlitsky rightly recognized the autonomous nature of the popular movement which he claimed the independence of Donbassafter the NATO coup on the Maidan and the nationalistic swerve given to the Kiev government with its oppressive policy towards the large Russian-speaking Ukrainian minority, which, as we know, were the premises of the current conflict.

Freeing him would therefore mean a step towards a genuine socialist democracy throughout the region and towards peace, putting an end to the senseless slaughter that is destroying entire generations for the exclusive benefit of the oligarchies and the US political plan to dig an unbridgeable gulf between Russia and Europe.

We are witnessing more and more the degeneration of the conflict which tends to assume an ever more global character. This derives from the fact that for the West in a crisis of hegemony it represents a sort of last frontier and that it prepares, in the intentions openly revealed by the neocons who decide Washington’s policy, other conflicts, above all against Chinese popular, aimed at defending to the last blood (today of the Ukrainians, tomorrow of all Europeans) the now unsustainable supremacy of the US power, whose role on the international scene has continued to decline for over twenty years, after the illusions of the decade of “new world order” which followed the end of the Soviet Union.

The role of the Italian government in all of this is predictable on the one hand and increasingly disheartening on the other. As in terms of social policy, marked by a shameless attack on the economically weakest sectors, with the abolition of the citizen’s income and the refusal of the minimum wage, also in terms of foreign policy Melons & Co. they do nothing but relaunch, exasperating them to the maximum degree, the pro-Atlantic attitudes already shown by all the previous governments, with the partial exception of the Conte Uno and Due governments.

Paradoxically, the Crosetto falcon, the main referent of the Italian and international military-industrial complex, today invokes, in a wholly semi-seriously way, negotiations with Russia and Chinawhile his corporal Meloni genuflects in Washington and reiterates her blind support for Biden’s choices, perhaps preparing to throw overboard even the Memorandum of Understanding with China on which the hopes of important sectors are rightly pinned of the national industry, aware of the short, medium and long term benefits that can be obtained from a cooperative and open relationship with the Beijing government, which in addition to being an enormous economic and financial power (as well as research in today’s most innovative sectors, especially in the alternative energy sector and environmental protection), today also represents the main hope of those who he believes in peace and does not resign himself to the nightmare of world nuclear war.

Kagaritsky was arrested a few days ago with the ridiculous accusation of propagate terrorism. In reality, he represents the voice of those who, even in Russia, want a just peace while promoting the right to self-determination of Donbass and Crimea. Co-founder of the Russian Labor Party and careful analyst of the failure of capitalism in his country, Kagarlitsky reminds us of the important position taken by the Third International and by Lenin in a moment, the one immediately preceding the First World War, in many ways similar to the current: to prevent the outbreak of war with revolution or to transform war into revolution. A watchword more topical than ever even for the exhausted and frustrated European peoples, including ours, and especially for those who, among these peoples, cannot resign themselves to the idea of ​​being the designated victims of capitalism and war.

