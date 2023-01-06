For 36 hours, Russian weapons will be silent in Ukraine. The leader of the Kremlin Vladimir Putin ordered his army to observe a unilateral ceasefire ahead of the Orthodox Christmas which falls tomorrow. This is the first large-scale truce in almost a year of the offensive that responds to an appeal by the patriarch of Moscow and all Russia Kirillbut it looks more like a propaganda operation than a prelude to negotiations.
