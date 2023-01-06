Home World “Truce for Orthodox Christmas”, Putin stops troops for 36 hours
"Truce for Orthodox Christmas", Putin stops troops for 36 hours

For 36 hours, Russian weapons will be silent in Ukraine. The leader of the Kremlin Vladimir Putin ordered his army to observe a unilateral ceasefire ahead of the Orthodox Christmas which falls tomorrow. This is the first large-scale truce in almost a year of the offensive that responds to an appeal by the patriarch of Moscow and all Russia Kirillbut it looks more like a propaganda operation than a prelude to negotiations.

