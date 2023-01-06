Home Business Stellantis, with Mobilsights looks at the data mine of the connected car
Business

Stellantis, with Mobilsights looks at the data mine of the connected car

by admin
Stellantis, with Mobilsights looks at the data mine of the connected car

Stellantis move in the field of the connected car and the exploitation of the data gold mine. The fourth largest carmaker in the world announced the birth of Mobilsights at CES 2023 in Las Vegas, the most important hi-tech event in the world. This is a new, independent business unit, the second of the seven envisaged by the Dare Forward 2030 plan. The Circular Economy business unit was presented in October.

The strategy illustrated in December 2021, on the occasion of the Software Day of…

See also  Maneuver, CGIL and UIL proclaim 8 hours of general strike for December 16 with a national demonstration in Rome

You may also like

Amazon & co: the cuts reach 150,000 (but...

Fed: more flexibility on rates, but no cuts...

Watching the foreign exchange market on January 5:...

Two-wheelers: Italian registrations +4.5% in December, weight approx....

The Federal Reserve’s “Eagle King” suddenly released doves!Bullard:...

Italy: NIC consumer price index December +11.6% y/y...

World Premiere of BMW i Vision Dee Concept...

Stellantis: registrations in the USA down 16% on...

Plenitude interested in the sale of the gas...

Tesla, deliveries from the Shanghai factory collapse

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy