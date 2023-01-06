Listen to the audio version of the article

Stellantis move in the field of the connected car and the exploitation of the data gold mine. The fourth largest carmaker in the world announced the birth of Mobilsights at CES 2023 in Las Vegas, the most important hi-tech event in the world. This is a new, independent business unit, the second of the seven envisaged by the Dare Forward 2030 plan. The Circular Economy business unit was presented in October.

The strategy illustrated in December 2021, on the occasion of the Software Day of…