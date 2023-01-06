The signal that the conclusion of the negotiation for the passage of Bartosz Bereszynski to Napoli is now very close was received on Wednesday in Reggio Emilia, when Stankovic handed over the Sampdoria captain’s armband to Audero, taking it away from the Pole. The Sampdoria defender, who could face his next team as an opponent on Sunday, was in Genoa today, as confirmed by sources close to the Corte Lambruschini club, waiting for the final details of his transfer to Spalletti’s court to be finalised. All this, despite the fact that the agreement between the parties (which also provides for Zanoli’s arrival at Bogliasco on loan) has actually been reached twenty days ago. Even Napoli (Sampdoria’s opponents at Ferraris on Sunday) has so far not taken an official position on the matter, while according to the Polish agent, Federico Pastorello, today – Friday – the player’s medical checks will take place in Naples.