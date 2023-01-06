Home News The No-vaxes attack the Facebook page of the Cisl Treviso Belluno
No vax still attacking the Cisl.

Anti-vaccine activists, who declare themselves by name and surname, attacked the Cisl of Belluno-Treviso through the union’s Facebook page, calling the trade unionists “criminal Nazi buffoons”.

“They hide hundreds of thousands of victims and vaccine deaths – we read – criminally they do not do autopsies or serious investigations”. Another intervention shows the double V logo circled in red, the same one that two days ago was traced with spray paint, on the entrance door of the Treviso headquarters. Digos is carrying out investigations on the episode.

