by admin
Original title: Serie A: Inter Milan beat Naples

On January 4, Inter Milan player Dzeko celebrated after scoring a goal.Xinhua News Agency

On the same day, in the 16th round of the 2022-2023 Italian Football League, Inter Milan beat Naples 1-0 at home.

On January 4, Inter Milan player Dzeko celebrated after scoring a goal.Xinhua News Agency

On January 4, Naples player Raspadori (left) and Inter Milan player Barrera scrambled in the game.Xinhua News Agency

On January 4, Naples player Lozano (left) competed with Inter Milan player Gossens in the match.Xinhua News Agency

On January 4, Naples player Kvaratsheria (right) competed with Inter Milan player Skriniar in the match.Xinhua News Agency

On January 4, Matias Oliveira (right) of the Naples team competed with Damian of the Inter Milan team in the match.Xinhua News Agency

On January 4, Naples player Raspadori (right) and Inter Milan player Charhanoglu fought in the game.Xinhua News Agency

On January 4, Naples coach Spalletti commanded from the sidelines.Xinhua News Agency

