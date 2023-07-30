MediaWorld is discounting the 128GB iPhone 14 at an intriguing price: already a Top Seller

After dealing with the MediaWorld discount on the ninth generation iPad, let’s go back to referring here to the promotional initiatives launched by the popular chain operating in our territory. Indeed, it is worth dwelling on an offer related to the iPhone 14.

The smartphone is in fact now offered at a price of 799 euros through the official MediaWorld portal. From the latter website we learn that generally the recommended cost for the product would be 1,029 euros. Understand well, in short, that it could potentially be a good opportunity for more than someone.

This also considering that in the middle, net of the discount of 230 euros, there is free delivery online only. For the rest, it does not seem to be a coincidence that at the time of writing the first position of the “Bestsellers” tab of the home page of the MediaWorld portal is dedicated precisely to this offer, which seems to have attracted the attention in an important way of users.

For the rest, relative to the iPhone 14 datasheet, it is worth clarifying that the model offered at this price by MediaWorld is the one that has 128GB of internal memory and is in Midnight coloring (but you may want to take a look at the other colors as well). In any case, you may be interested in consulting the official Apple website, given that the latter goes into more detail about the features.

Discounted product and 20 euro bonus with HYPE Next.

Not only have we offered you the product you wanted so much at a very discounted price, we also reveal how to save another 20 euros by opening an excellent online account. Yes, because you are just one click away from having HYPE Next and all its numerous advantages: you earn, you get cashback, you top up your card for free and you can buy what you want with peace of mind thanks to the insurance included on online purchases. It costs 2.90 euros a month, you open it in 5 minutes and you get a 20 euro bonus once the first top-up has been validly performed. All clear? What are you waiting for? Click here to register or switch to HYPE Next!