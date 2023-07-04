Men or spiders? Robotic arms will multiply our limbs

Researchers at the University of Tokyo, led by professor Masahiko Inami, have developed wearable robotic arms called Jizai Arms. Up to six robotic limbs can be attached to a device you wear like a backpack. Depending on the needs, each arm can have a different robotic hand capable of performing specific tasks. The Japanese research team claims that these modules can “encourage social interaction”. Users can exchange prostheses if they wish. Furthermore, during the tests it was found that people had gotten so used to the robotic arms that they missed them once they were removed. For the developers of Jizai Arms these robotic arms are a further step towards man-machine integration and a future characterized by cyborgs. The device – backpack plus four connected limbs – weighs 14 kg.

