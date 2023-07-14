Meta Avatar Virtual Avatars: Answer Video Calls with Your Digital Self

In the latest update of Facebook Messenger and Instagram’s mobile apps, users are now able to take video calls using their Meta Avatar virtual avatars. This new feature allows users to show their avatars instead of their faces whenever it is inconvenient or undesirable to show their real faces.

Meta, formerly known as Facebook, has been actively exploring the use of avatars in its platforms, including Facebook, Instagram, and even in the virtual reality (VR) world. With the development of the Metaverse, Meta has created over 1 billion Meta Avatar virtual avatars, and now they are expanding the functionality of these avatars to more applications.

The new feature allows users to answer video calls directly through their Meta Avatar virtual avatars. This is similar to meeting friends in the Metaverse, where avatars are used as representations of individuals. The purpose of this feature is to give users the option to show their faces during video calls when it may be inconvenient or uncomfortable to do so.

The official video demonstration shows that users can enable their Meta Avatar virtual avatars in one-on-one video calls as well as in group video calls with up to 4 people. Users can even switch to other fun 3D characters during the call.

In addition to video calls, the stickers generated by the Meta Avatar virtual avatars now have animation functions. These stickers can be used in time-limited dynamics, Reels, Facebook comment areas, and instant messaging replies.

The development of Meta Avatar virtual avatars is seen as a necessary step for Meta as it transitions to the Metaverse. By offering these avatars in various applications, Meta aims to make its services more efficient and appealing to users. The higher quality and interest of the avatars also contribute to the overall experience of the Metaverse.

Overall, the introduction of the Meta Avatar virtual avatars in video calls provides users with more options and flexibility when it comes to expressing themselves digitally. As users become more acquainted with using avatars, it is expected that their interest in the Metaverse will grow. This feature aligns with Meta’s vision of creating a more immersive and interactive online environment.

In other news, Microsoft’s proposed acquisition of Activision Blizzard has faced hurdles in the US, with an injunction being rejected. The case has also been suspended in the UK as parties seek an acceptable solution.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

