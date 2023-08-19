Microsoft Announces Closure of Xbox 360 Online Game Store in 2024

Microsoft to Close Xbox 360 Online Game Store in 2024

It’s the end of an era for Xbox 360 gamers, as Microsoft has announced that the Xbox 360 online game store will be shut down on July 29, 2024. This means that players will no longer be able to download new games, DLC (downloadable content), or other entertainment content for the console.

However, Microsoft ensures that they will continue to support Xbox 360 games in the foreseeable future, and it is not the complete “end of life” for the console. The company plans to focus on the production of the newer Xbox X|S series going forward.

After the closure of the Xbox 360 online game store, the Xbox Store and marketplace.xbox.com will cease to function. But don’t worry, Xbox 360 players will still be able to play purchased games and DLC on their consoles. They will also be able to re-download games they have previously bought, even if they were deleted. Online multiplayer games and cloud Game Saves will not be affected by the closure.

For those who own an Xbox One or Xbox Series X|S, there is some good news. They can purchase games marked with “reverse compatibility” and relive their favorite Xbox 360 games on the next-generation consoles.

In addition to the game store closure, Microsoft will also stop supporting movies and TV apps on Xbox 360. This means that players will no longer be able to stream or purchase media content. However, they can still access and watch previously purchased movies and TV programs through the media library.

The Xbox 360 was first released in November 2005, competing against the Nintendo Wii and Sony PlayStation 3. It has been a beloved console for millions of gamers around the world. By 2014, the Xbox 360 had sold a total of 84 million units globally. In 2016, the console was officially discontinued, marking the end of an important chapter in the history of game consoles.

Fans of the Xbox 360 will surely be nostalgic about the closure of the online game store, but it also presents an opportunity to embrace the newer Xbox X|S series and the future of gaming.

Source: Xbox Wire

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

