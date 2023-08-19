The Defending Champion Supor Hangzhou Team Starts Off on the Wrong Foot in the First Round of the Siege League

Title: Defending Champions Supor Hangzhou Team Struggles in Opening Round of Siege League

The highly anticipated first round of the 2023 Agile Qingshuiwan Cup Chinese Go League A took place on the 18th, showcasing thrilling matches and unexpected results. With defending champions Supor Hangzhou team opening the tournament, fans were hopeful for a strong start. However, to the surprise of many, Supor Hangzhou suffered a disappointing 1:3 defeat against the Zhejiang Zheshang Securities team.

In the main battle, Supor Hangzhou’s Xie Ke managed to secure a victory against Zhejiang Zheshang Securities’ Japanese foreign aid, Iyama Yuta. Despite this success, the team’s Li Qincheng, Lian Xiao, and Zhou Ruiyang faltered against their opponents Xu Jiayang, Zhang Tao, and Zhou Tan respectively.

Another notable match featured the Shenzhen Longhua team led by world-renowned player Ke Jie, along with teammates Shi Yue, Tao Xinran, and Korean foreign aid Park Tinghuan. This formidable lineup had previously finished in third place in the Siege League. However, in a surprising turn of events, they were defeated by the Quzhou Lanke team with a score of 2:2.

Contrarily, the Jiangsu Shenshou team, consisting of Mi Yuting, Zhao Chenyu, Huang Yunsong, and Chen Xian, emerged as the strong performers of the first round. They showcased exceptional skill by defeating the Shenzhen Niedao Go team with a commanding 4:0 victory, placing them temporarily at the top of the standings.

In other matches of the first round, the Rizhao Shanhai Elephant team triumphed over the Longyuan Mingcheng Hangzhou team with a score of 3:1. The Shanghai Jianqiao College team also secured a noteworthy 3:1 win against the Jiajia Food Tianjin team. Additionally, the Chengdu Rural Commercial Bank team suffered a 1:3 loss against the Minsheng Credit Card Beijing team, while the Chongqing team emerged victorious with a 3:1 win over the Lhasa team. Lastly, the Shanxi Yuangong Hongyi team defeated the Shanghai Qingyi team with a score of 3:1.

The unexpected results of the first round have set the stage for an exciting and unpredictable Siege League season. It remains to be seen if the defending champions, Supor Hangzhou team, can bounce back from their initial setback. Fans eagerly await the upcoming matches, hoping for more competitive clashes and surprising outcomes.

