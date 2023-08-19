BoTT x Converse Skateboarding Collaboration Introduces New Joint Shoes

“BoTT and Converse Skateboarding Collaborate for New Joint Shoe Collection”

Japanese graphic designer and artist Teito Nomiyama, the creative mind behind streetwear brand BoTT (Birth of The Teenager), has once again teamed up with Converse Skateboarding to launch an exciting new joint shoe collection. Following the success of their previous collaboration, the “OG Logo” series, the two brands have come together to create two unique and stylish shoe designs.

The first shoe in the collection is called “DECKSTAR SK BoTT +,” priced at ¥26,400 yen. This skateboard-inspired shoe boasts a sleek and eye-catching design. Made from soft and glossy black smooth leather, it exudes both luxury and street style. The leather shoes are paired with black round rope shoelaces, emphasizing the overall texture of the footwear.

The second shoe, “PRORIDE SK BoTT OX +,” is priced at ¥19,800 yen. Constructed from ice blue suede material, this shoe showcases a distinctive glitter design embroidery. The insole and outsole also feature the same ice blue color, enhancing the overall aesthetic. As a special touch, the BoTT label is embroidered on the heel, symbolizing the unique collaboration between the two brands.

Fashion enthusiasts and fans of both BoTT and Converse Skateboarding can look forward to the release of these highly anticipated joint shoes on August 25th. The collection will be available for purchase on BoTT’s official website as well as select retailers. Stay tuned for further updates on this exciting collaboration.

