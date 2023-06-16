Microsoft announces the end of Xbox One

After a long transition phase, Microsoft and Sony are now increasingly focusing on the current generation of consoles. For the older models, the end is approaching.

The Xbox Series X/Series S has been on the market since 2020 – but Microsoft has continued to provide large first-party titles for the previous console Xbox One X/S. But that’s over now! The company focuses solely on the newer models.

No new games for the Xbox One

In an interview with US news magazine Axios, Matt Booty, head of Xbox Games Studios, stated that Microsoft has “moved to Generation 9”. Booty thus refers to the current Series X and Series S models. In concrete terms, this means that none of their own studios are working on games for the Xbox One anymore.

The console released in 2013 is simply no longer powerful enough for newer games. Titles like Bethesda’s “Starfield” and Microsoft’s own development “State of Decay 3” were therefore announced exclusively for Series X and Series S at the Xbox Showcase in early June.

TECHBOOK meint “Microsoft’s decision to stop development for the Xbox One is understandable. The console just can’t keep up with the demands of new titles anymore. I think cloud gaming via Xbox Game Pass is a real alternative. First-party games tend to be part of Microsoft’s offering anyway. So if you have the older hardware and want to play the latest games, consider Game Pass.” – Adrian Mühlroth, editor

Support for Xbox One via the cloud

However, that doesn’t mean the end of Xbox One. Booty revealed to Axios that Microsoft plans to continue support through Xbox Cloud Gaming. An example is Microsoft Flight Simulator, which did not have its own Xbox One version at launch. Instead, console owners can access this and many other titles through Microsoft’s cloud offering as part of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. It should therefore also be possible in the future to play the latest games for which the device would otherwise not have enough power.

