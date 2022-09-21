Home Technology Microsoft announces the list of new games for Xbox Game Pass, “Death Loop” can be played!
Technology

Microsoft announces the list of new games for Xbox Game Pass, “Death Loop” can be played!

by admin
Microsoft announces the list of new games for Xbox Game Pass, “Death Loop” can be played!

Praise Microsoft, Praise Microsoft!

Today, Microsoft’s official community announced the list of games that will log in to Xbox Game Pass in the second phase of September, including the long-awaited “Death Loop”. This work was previously exclusive to the PlayStation 5 platform. With the acquisition of Arkane Studios by Microsoft And after a limited time exclusive, players who can’t buy PS5 now have the opportunity to play!

“Deathloop” is a first-person shooter game, but it’s not just about shooting enemies, this game combines elements of FPS, RPG and room escape, and it takes a bit of thought to move forward smoothly . In the game, the protagonist must kill 8 designated targets in a loop to escape, and the player needs to look for clues like a detective and find a way to solve the target. Cleverly, there are four time periods in the game, and we can decide how long we want to stay without worrying about running out of time.

This work follows the tradition of Arkane Studios, with intricate details and innovative gameplay, so it has received a lot of praise, such as game media IGN and GameSpot have given a high score of 10 points, what are you waiting for? ? Come and play!

In addition to “Death Loop”, there are many more games that have joined Xbox Game Pass this time. Here is a list for you:

  • 9/21
    Dead Loop (Xbox Series X|S, PC, Cloud)
    Hardspace: Shipbreaker (Xbox Series X|S, Cloud)
  • 9/22
    SpiderHeck (PC, Cloud)
    Beacon Pines (Xbox Series X|S, PC, Cloud)
    Slime Rancher 2 (Xbox Series X|S, PC, Cloud)
  • 9/27
    Moonscars (Xbox Series X|S, PC, Cloud)
    Tiny World Survival Grounded (Xbox Series X|S, PC, Cloud)
  • 9/29
    Team Paws: Grand Prix (Xbox Series X|S, PC, Cloud)
    《Valheim（PC）
    《Let’s Build a Zoo》（Xbox Series X|S、PC、雲端）
See also  pCloud Drive Mid-Autumn Festival Limited Time Offer starts!Enjoy 80% discount, 10TB large capacity lifetime plan - Mr. Crazy

XBOX official news

Further reading:

You may also like

Writing a new standard for safety, Volvo EX90...

The exposure of GTA6 caused negative comments from...

See how close LG’s Rollable phone is to...

Nothing Phone 1 gets new update

Diablo IV latest news! The closed beta will...

Dead Loop is coming to Xbox Game Pass

From organ drones to bioplastics: here are the...

iPad Pro, iPad Air, iPad mini or iPad?...

【View】The real phone of the LG Rollable is...

The Italian Tech Week 2022 is already sold...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy