Today, Microsoft’s official community announced the list of games that will log in to Xbox Game Pass in the second phase of September, including the long-awaited “Death Loop”. This work was previously exclusive to the PlayStation 5 platform. With the acquisition of Arkane Studios by Microsoft And after a limited time exclusive, players who can’t buy PS5 now have the opportunity to play!

“Deathloop” is a first-person shooter game, but it’s not just about shooting enemies, this game combines elements of FPS, RPG and room escape, and it takes a bit of thought to move forward smoothly . In the game, the protagonist must kill 8 designated targets in a loop to escape, and the player needs to look for clues like a detective and find a way to solve the target. Cleverly, there are four time periods in the game, and we can decide how long we want to stay without worrying about running out of time.

This work follows the tradition of Arkane Studios, with intricate details and innovative gameplay, so it has received a lot of praise, such as game media IGN and GameSpot have given a high score of 10 points, what are you waiting for? ? Come and play!

In addition to “Death Loop”, there are many more games that have joined Xbox Game Pass this time. Here is a list for you:

9/21

Dead Loop (Xbox Series X|S, PC, Cloud)

Hardspace: Shipbreaker (Xbox Series X|S, Cloud)

SpiderHeck (PC, Cloud)

Beacon Pines (Xbox Series X|S, PC, Cloud)

Slime Rancher 2 (Xbox Series X|S, PC, Cloud)

Moonscars (Xbox Series X|S, PC, Cloud)

Tiny World Survival Grounded (Xbox Series X|S, PC, Cloud)

Team Paws: Grand Prix (Xbox Series X|S, PC, Cloud)

《Valheim（PC）

《Let’s Build a Zoo》（Xbox Series X|S、PC、雲端）

