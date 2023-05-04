Microsoft did not tell you, secretly reduced the quality of Windows 11 OOBE animation

Although many improvements and changes in Windows System Update will be made public by Microsoft, sometimes there will be some changes that will not be made public. And in a small number of cases, some changes actually cause some things to decrease in quality.

In July last year, netizens discovered that Microsoft had secretly reduced the quality of the startup sound of Windows 11 22H2. The startup sound is a piece of music that plays when the computer is turned on. Netizens found that the bit rate (that is, the density of audio data) that starts the sound has dropped from the original 1411 kbps to 352 kbps, which makes the played sound more blurred, but this change is difficult to detect.

At the same time, Microsoft seems to lower the animation picture quality of Windows 11 OOBE (initial setting), the frame rate of the animation has dropped from 60 frames to 30 frames, and the animation is not smooth when playing. Unlike the startup sound, this difference is easy to spot.

At the same time, I also noticed that the data rate of the above animation (that is, the density of video data) has also dropped from the original 1914 kbps to 741 kbps, and the overall Bit rate has dropped from 2235 Kbps to 1063 Kbps, so the picture will look blurrier.

Some people have speculated that these measures of Microsoft may improve storage space and performance, because changing the quality of audio and animation can reduce the space occupied by files and the resources required. But whether this is necessary remains to be seen.