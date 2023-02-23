It seems that I heard that Microsoft Edge browser is about to add a new “Drop” function a few months ago, but I haven’t received a follow-up update until this time when the Edge browser is upgraded to the new version 110, it can finally be enabled! This feature is very helpful for users with multiple devices. It can transfer files and notes between all mobile devices and computer devices. It is very similar to LINE’s Keep note function, but now it can finally be done through the browser , whether it is to transfer files, text, links, etc. is very convenient, no need to install various additional applications for cross-device file transfer on computers, mobile phones or tablets.



The built-in Drop tool in Microsoft Edge is like a chat room. After opening, it will be displayed on the sidebar of the browser. Messages or files sent in this window will stay on it, and log in with your other devices using the Microsoft Edge browser. account, you can see the same content. Sometimes you may want to transfer hyperlinks from your mobile phone to your computer, or transfer pictures and videos to your mobile phone, and you can do it in the browser through the Drop function.

▼▼▼Microsoft Edge browser new feature “Drop”▼▼▼

The Drop function has the feature of storing files, so it will take up the capacity of the user’s OneDrive. The free version can use 30 GB, which is actually quite enough. Of course, users can also pay to upgrade the Microsoft 365 plan to get more space, but it is too large It is not recommended to use the Drop function to share the files. It is a better choice to use other cloud drives or peer-to-peer file transfer tools.

At the time of writing this article, Drop is still an experimental function of the Microsoft Edge browser. It requires some settings before it can be enabled. Interested friends can follow the instructions in this article to enable this function first. I believe that Microsoft will make it an official function in the future.

Further reading:LocalSend free cross-device file transfer Win, Mac, iOS, Linux and Android connectivity

[Thisarticlewasawarded”Free Resource Network CommunityReprinted with permission. 】