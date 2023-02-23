PUMA presents the novelties of its collection Faster Padel of shoes, padel rackets, clothing and accessories. The success of the collection launched in 2022 adds up and continues in its goal of becoming the reference brand in the world of padel. The team of PUMA ambassadors “Momo” González, Victoria Iglesias, Marco Cassetta and Xènia Clasca are joined by Marc Quilez and Toni Bueno for the new season.

Faster Padel continues in 2023 and does so with a very technical and high quality collection that includes options for all types of players, from beginners to professionals. With this collection, PUMA wants to help players improve their performance and practice a sport that shares many of the values ​​that characterize the brand, all with the brand’s unique design and style. Maintaining the credibility achieved with its first collection in paddle tennis territory is a priority for a brand that has the innovation, creativity and energy to break the limits of its particular universe.

The PUMA Padel collection is once again transversal – with options for all types of players – and offers multiple features, in a development that seeks perfection without forgetting fun.