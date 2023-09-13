Microsoft Expands Xbox Game Pass Core with 36 New Selected Game Content

Microsoft Announces Expansion of Xbox Game Pass Core with 36 Selected Game Content

Microsoft has recently made an exciting announcement for gamers, revealing that it will be converting its existing Xbox Live Gold subscription service to Xbox Game Pass Core from September 14. In addition to this transition, the tech giant has decided to increase the number of selected game content from the originally announced 25 to a whopping 36.

Existing Xbox Live Gold subscribers will be automatically switched to Xbox Game Pass Core subscription status starting from September 14. They can rest assured that the free Xbox One platform games they have received in the past will continue to be available to them. Furthermore, they can also continue to enjoy the Xbox 360 game content they had received previously.

It’s important to note that the game content which used to be given away for free every month will now be provided in the form of selected game content. This ensures that players do not miss out on any of the selected games for Xbox Game Pass Core subscribers. Microsoft plans to update this selection 2-3 times a year, continuously expanding the game lineup for subscribers.

Exciting news for gamers in Taiwan as well, as the Xbox Game Pass Core subscription service will be available in the market starting from September 14th. The subscription fee for Taiwanese gamers will be NT$199 per month.

Microsoft has also shared the first wave of 36 selected game content included in the Xbox Game Pass Core. This impressive lineup includes popular titles such as “Among Us,” “DOOM Eternal,” “Gears 5,” “Halo 5: Guardians,” “State of Decay 2,” and many more. With such a diverse range of games, subscribers will have plenty of options to keep them entertained for hours on end.

This move by Microsoft highlights its commitment to providing gamers with a comprehensive and exciting gaming experience. By converting Xbox Live Gold to Xbox Game Pass Core and expanding the selected game content, the company aims to bring even more value to its loyal subscriber base.

Whether it’s exploring new worlds, battling enemies, or embarking on epic adventures, Xbox Game Pass Core continues to be the go-to subscription service for gamers. With the inclusion of highly acclaimed titles across various genres, Microsoft is ensuring that there is something for everyone to enjoy. September 14 is definitely a date to mark in every gamer’s calendar, as Microsoft takes gaming to new heights with Xbox Game Pass Core.

