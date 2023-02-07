Listen to the audio version of the article

Microsoft launches the challenge to Google in the global search engine area. In an event announced only 24 hours earlier, Redmond announced the launch of a new version of Bing entirely based on artificial intelligence that will allow users to dialogue naturally with the search engine.

“This technology will radically reshape every category of software,” said CEO Satya Nadella, underlining that it is “a new day for search.” According to what has been announced, the search engine will be based in its responses on the new generation of “large language model”, more powerful than ChatGpt, which will allow users to refine searches more easily, giving updated results based on relevance and making the easier shopping.

Generative AI will also be integrated into other Microsoft services, starting with the Office and Outlook package, in which it will be able to catalog and propose draft emails. But it will also be integrated into the Azure cloud.

At the end of January, Microsoft announced a ten billion dollar investment in OpenAI, the start-up that is working on generative artificial intelligence with the launch of ChatGpt.

OpenAI, founded by Sam Altman in 2015, launched ChatGpt last November; five days later, according to Altman, a million people were already using it, a sign of the potential of artificial intelligence.