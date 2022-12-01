If you are very concerned about your privacy while surfing the Internet, a VPN should be a necessity in your life. It can block you at the first layer at home or on the road, and prevent unscrupulous people or websites from prying into your privacy. Windows doesn’t have a good status indicator to tell you whether the VPN is enabled, so many times you will be disconnected without knowing it, but this situation will change soon.

Microsoft may add a VPN indicator to Windows 11 to quickly check if it’s connected

In theory, a VPN can help you mask what’s going on online, at home preventing your local telco from seeing all your activity, and out there preventing bad actors from getting all the details you’re passing, especially This is especially important if you’re connecting to a public wireless network.

But of the many potential problems with VPNs, stuttering is an obvious one. Sometimes when the VPN connection is unstable, you may jump back to the standard connection from the original connection state due to disconnection, especially on Android and iOS. Why? Because there will be an indicator on the mobile device to tell you the current connection status, but Windowsd does not, so it gives you the illusion that Windows is less likely to be disconnected.

On Windows, you’ll have to dig into the settings to see if you’re currently connected to a VPN, and if you don’t, you might lose your connection without knowing it. According to foreign media Neowin reports, Microsoft is trying to correct this oversight. Twitter user PhantomOcean3 discovered this hidden feature in the latest version of Windows Insider. Although it is currently disabled, you can still use ViveTools to manually open it, but the unfinished feature experience will still be worse. PhantomOcean3 pointed out in a follow-up tweet that the feature itself is not perfect, especially on Wi-Fi, and if you are a Windows preview member, you may need to wait until the feature is fully open before testing it.

As with all Windows Insider features in beta, it is possible that the VPN indicator will be canceled before launch, or the timing of the official launch is uncertain, just like the tabbed work manager we are seeing now, which was previously pre-empted. It was later picked up after freezing and developed and launched. Nevertheless, for the VPN indicator with relatively simple functions and urgent user needs, Microsoft should consider making this function as soon as possible.