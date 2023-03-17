© Reuters. Microsoft (MSFT.US) Files Remedy for Activision Blizzard (ATVI.US) Deal with EU Antitrust Authorities



Zhitong Finance APP has learned that Microsoft (MSFT.US) has submitted a remedial measure to the EU antitrust regulator on March 16 regarding the $69 billion acquisition of Activision Blizzard (ATVI.US), seeking approval from the regulator, but Details of remedial measures are unknown. The European Union extended the deadline for its review of the deal to May 22.

It was reported earlier this month that the deal could be approved by EU regulators, but Microsoft would also have to offer licensing agreements to rivals, and Microsoft may have to provide other behavioral remedies to mitigate the impact on parties other than Sony. concerns. It is reported that the European Commission is unlikely to require Microsoft to sell any Activision Blizzard assets as a condition of regulatory approval.

Microsoft announced the deal last January, but has run into regulatory hurdles in both the EU and the UK. Markets are now more focused on the UK regulator’s decision on the deal. Britain’s Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) said in February that Microsoft’s deal to buy Activision Blizzard could weaken competition between Microsoft’s Xbox and Sony’s (SONY.US) PlayStation and kill competition in cloud gaming. The agency said Microsoft may need to take structural remedial measures to allay its concerns, including divesting businesses related to Call of Duty.

Earlier this month, a document released by regulators revealed that Microsoft said it would license Activision Blizzard’s Call of Duty IP to Sony for 10 years, committing to “commitment to release date, content, features, upgrades, quality and playability.” Sexually provide Sony with the same treatment as the Xbox platform.” Microsoft hopes to address the concerns of British regulators about the deal through this move.

However, Sony did not agree. Sony said the only way to maintain competition in the console and cloud gaming space was to block the deal, or for Microsoft to accept structural remedies, such as selling Call of Duty. British regulators are due to make a final decision on the deal on April 26.