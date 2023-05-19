Microsoft Phone Link supports iPhone PC computer to see mobile phone notifications- ezone.hk – Technology Focus- iPhone

Microsoft Microsoft Phone Link has supported the connection of Android phones since 2015, allowing users to make calls, send text messages, view mobile phone notifications, and more on PCs. However, Microsoft Phone Link already supports iPhone. As long as the Windows operating system has been updated to Windows 11 and iOS is iOS 14.0 or above, this new feature can be used.

Microsoft Phone Link has now added support for the iPhone function. Like the previous support for connecting Android phones, you can make calls on the PC, send text messages, check mobile phone notifications, etc., and also support iMessage synchronization. However, this function is not suitable for group chats and sending pictures. and videos, nor does it correspond to voice messages and iMessage apps. If you want to use Microsoft Phone Link, you need to open the Phone Link app on the PC first, and then choose to pair the iPhone, and then the iPhone also needs to download the Link to Windows app, so that you can scan the QR Code of the Phone Link app with the camera lens of the phone, and use Bluetooth is used to pair two devices.

Source: Engadget