Microsoft Revolutionizes Data Analysis and Visualization in Excel with Python Integration

Microsoft Revolutionizes Data Analysis and Visualization with Python Integration in Excel

September 02, 2023

The worlds of Excel and Python are merging, thanks to Microsoft’s latest integration that enables seamless data analysis and visualization. In a significant development, Microsoft has brought the widely-used programming language Python into its Excel platform, allowing users to manipulate and analyze data directly from Python.

In a public preview stage, this new feature empowers Excel users to leverage Python’s extensive plotting and libraries to manipulate and explore data. They can then further refine their charts using Excel’s extensive formulas, charts, and pivot tables.

Stefan Kinnestrand, a division manager at Microsoft, explains, “Now you can perform advanced data analysis within the familiar Excel environment by accessing Python directly from Excel’s menus.” The integration is part of Excel’s built-in connector and Power Query, eliminating the need for users to install additional software or configure any add-ins.

To enhance the capabilities of Python in Excel, Microsoft has introduced a new PY function. This function allows users to expose Python data in grids within Excel spreadsheets. Through a partnership with Anaconda, an enterprise Python repository, Excel will provide access to popular Python libraries such as pandas, statsmodels, and Matplotlib.

The Python calculation runs on the Microsoft cloud, with the results seamlessly returned to the Excel sheet. Users can create formulas, pivot tables, and charts based on Python data, and they can also utilize charting libraries like Matplotlib and Seaborn for advanced visualization scenarios, including heat maps, violin plots, and group plots.

Excitement surrounds this collaboration between Excel and Python, as Guido van Rossum, the creator of Python and now a Microsoft engineer, expressed his satisfaction, stating, “I’m very happy to see this nice, tight integration of Python and Excel. I hope that both communities will find interesting new uses for this collaboration, empowering each partner. When I joined Microsoft three years ago, I could never have dreamed of this.”

While Python in Excel is currently in beta for Microsoft 365 Insiders, it has the potential to be rolled out to all Microsoft users in the future. During the beta phase, Python in Excel will be included with a Microsoft 365 subscription. However, Microsoft has mentioned that after the beta ends, “certain functionality will be limited without a paid license.”

This integration marks a significant step forward in streamlining data analysis and visualization, providing users with enhanced flexibility and convenience. Excel users can now benefit from the power of Python’s extensive capabilities to extract valuable insights and present data in compelling visual formats.

Editor in charge: Xu Xiaohui

