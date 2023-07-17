Microsoft Transforms Xbox Live Gold into Xbox Game Pass Core and Expands Content Offering

Microsoft to Replace Xbox Live Gold with Xbox Game Pass Core

Microsoft has announced that it will be transitioning its existing Xbox Live Gold subscription service to Xbox Game Pass Core starting September 14th this year. The tech giant aims to strengthen the content of its gaming service and provide enhanced features for its users.

As part of this transition, the original Xbox Live Gold subscription service will be terminated on September 1st, 2022, and new users will no longer be accepted. However, existing Xbox Live Gold subscribers need not worry as they will automatically switch to Xbox Game Pass Core subscription status from September 14th. The subscribers will retain access to the free Xbox One platform games they received in the past, as well as their existing Xbox Game Pass 360 game content.

Compared to the older Xbox Live Gold subscription service, which has been in operation for over 20 years, the new Xbox Game Pass Core subscription service will continue to offer multiplayer online gaming functionality. However, it will also introduce 25 selected game titles, allowing users to have fun with their online friends. This new offering will replace the monthly bonus game content previously available through Game with Gold.

The selected game content will be sourced from Xbox Game Studios, Bethesda, and Microsoft partners. It is expected that more game lineups will be announced after September 14th, with plans to update the available titles 2-3 times a year. This will ensure that the lineup of featured games remains fresh and exciting.

In terms of pricing, the Xbox Game Pass Core subscription service will be available at a monthly price of $9.99, or users can opt for a yearly subscription at a cost of $59.99. In addition to multiplayer online play and access to selected game content, members will also enjoy exclusive discounts.

Among the first wave of featured games that will be available with Xbox Game Pass Core are popular titles such as “Among Us,” “Descenders,” “Dishonored 2,” “DOOM Eternal,” “Fable Anniversary,” “Fallout 4,” and “Forza Horizon 4,” among others. This enticing lineup is sure to attract gamers of all preferences.

Microsoft’s decision to revamp its Xbox Live Gold subscription service and introduce Xbox Game Pass Core reflects the company’s commitment to providing an improved gaming experience for its customers. With the addition of selected game content and ongoing updates to the lineup, Xbox Game Pass Core is set to become a must-have subscription for gaming enthusiasts worldwide.

