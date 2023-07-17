Seizing the Commanding Heights of Science and Technology: Implementing Xi Jinping’s Vision for Technological Self-Reliance and Innovation

Title: China‘s Focus on Commanding Heights of Science and Technology to Accelerate Technological Self-Reliance

Comrade Xi Jinping’s book, “On Self-reliance and Self-improvement in Science and Technology,” has been recognized as a crucial manuscript on the topic since the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China. The scientific and technological circles are heavily focused on studying, understanding, and implementing these important expositions as part of their education on the theme of learning and implementing Xi Jinping’s socialist ideology with Chinese characteristics in the new era.

During his speech on July 17, 2013, General Secretary Xi Jinping highlighted the need for China to actively seize the commanding heights of scientific and technological competition and future development. Later, in his congratulatory letter on the 70th anniversary of the founding of the Chinese Academy of Sciences, Xi Jinping urged for an acceleration in the creation of original innovation sources, breakthroughs in key core technologies, and the pursuit of commanding heights in science and technology.

Over the past decade, the Chinese Academy of Sciences has prioritized the implementation of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important expositions and instructions. Through the “Pioneering Action” plan, they have achieved numerous significant scientific and technological accomplishments, thereby supporting the construction of an innovative country and contributing to high-quality economic and social development.

Looking ahead, the Chinese Academy of Sciences remains committed to studying and implementing the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important expositions and instructions. With a focused approach on the goals of “four firsts” and “two accelerations and one effort,” they aim to seize the commanding heights of science and technology as their core task. This will involve organizing and carrying out actions to secure these commanding heights, with the ultimate goal of accelerating high-level technological self-reliance and the rejuvenation of the Chinese nation.

Seizing the commanding heights of science and technology is imperative in order to accelerate the realization of high-level technological self-reliance and self-improvement. Since the founding of the People’s Republic of China 70 years ago, the country’s scientific and technological endeavors have transitioned from tracking and imitation to independent innovation, positioning itself among the world‘s advanced levels.

At the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, the goal was set to achieve high-level self-reliance and self-improvement in science and technology by 2035, catapulting China to the forefront of innovative countries. To achieve this, China must embrace a strong approach to innovation, seize the commanding heights of science and technology, and nurture more Chinese-driven “technological peaks” on the world stage. These efforts will significantly contribute to high-quality development and provide a strong impetus for China‘s comprehensive national development.

General Secretary Xi Jinping has emphasized the importance of accelerating the realization of high-level technological self-reliance and self-improvement as the only way to promote high-quality development. This involves respecting the laws of scientific research, deepening the understanding of innovation and development, scientific and technological management, and talent growth.

Moreover, it is critical for China to focus on the commanding heights of science and technology to identify the main direction and strategic focus of technological innovation. These commanding heights are characterized by their strong leading and driving capabilities, their difficulty in overcoming challenges, and their targeted mission goals. By selecting a batch of commanding heights in science and technology, China can strengthen research and development in key areas that support overall development, ensure viability, and enhance leadership.

Shaping China as a world-class scientific and technological power requires seizing the commanding heights of science and technology. This approach will not only address national security challenges but also position China at the forefront of global technological advancements. With a continuous focus on innovation, China can secure this historical opportunity, accelerate technological self-reliance, and enhance its international competitiveness.

In conclusion, China‘s commitment to seizing the commanding heights of science and technology as outlined in Comrade Xi Jinping’s important expositions and instructions is vital for the country’s high-level technological self-reliance and self-improvement. By prioritizing technological innovation and development, China can solidify its position as a global scientific and technological leader, enabling high-quality economic and social development and safeguarding national security.

