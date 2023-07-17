Home » The people of Charsadda are protesting against the non-availability of gas
The people of Charsadda are protesting against the non-availability of gas

Web Desk: Traders Association protested against the non-availability of gas in Charsadda district, on this occasion the speakers said that the protest movement will be started from the platform of gas restoration movement, apart from ANP, Jamaat-e-Islami in the demonstration. Businessmen also participated in large numbers.
Speakers said that due to 15-15 hour loadshedding and non-availability of gas in Charsadda district, household affairs are being severely affected. He said that electricity load shedding on one side and gas load shedding and non-availability on the other side continues, which is injustice and injustice to the people of Charsadda.
During the protest, the speakers said that they will hold a protest demonstration by blocking the Islamabad Peshawar Motorway Link Road at Kaladhir Chowk on Ghani Khan Road tomorrow, while the next day on Wednesday, they will hold a protest sit-in for an indefinite period in front of the Sui Gas office in Charsadda. will give

