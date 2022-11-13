Microsoft has released version 1.1 a little while ago for the DirectStorage technology that can access more storage device data at the same time when the system is running with the minimum CPU resource consumption, which adds the use of GPU decompression function, allowing Game execution efficiency can be further improved.

Using the DirectStorage technology operation mode, Microsoft added a technology similar to NVIDIA RTX IO technology in version 1.1, using the GPU to accelerate the decompression efficiency of game data, and also supports the use of the open source GPU lossless compression format GDeflate proposed by NVIDIA, so that the game loading time can be greatly reduced. , and improve the efficiency of game execution, and can even be used for streaming video content access and playback speed.

Compared with the previous version 1.0, in version 1.1, simultaneous decompression by CPU and GPU can increase the loading speed of game scenes by nearly 3 times. The game scene can be loaded in 0.8 seconds, while through Zlib, which is also an open source compression technology, and through CPU decoding, it takes 2.36 seconds to load the same game scene.

In addition to being applied to game content, this technology also helps to speed up the loading speed of 3D image content. As more and more interactive interfaces begin to introduce richer visual designs, this technology also helps to speed up the human-computer interaction experience.

Currently, both Windows 10 and Windows 11 can execute DirectStorage technology. Therefore, under the application of this technology, the factors that still affect the efficiency of game execution include GPU computing power and storage device access performance.