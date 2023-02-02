Home Technology PlayStation Plus Essential’s ‘Free’ February Games Confirmed – Sina Hong Kong
Technology

PlayStation Plus Essential’s ‘Free’ February Games Confirmed – Sina Hong Kong

by admin
PlayStation Plus Essential’s ‘Free’ February Games Confirmed – Sina Hong Kong
news-main-body”>

news-main-inline-image imageWrapper”>

文章： Eirik Hyldbakk Furu – Gamereactor.cn

I don’t even bother to stress that when billbil-kun seemed to leak February’s PlayStation Plus Essential games a few days ago, it was still a rumor. That’s because the man had a spotless record…and still does.

Sony has now officially announced that these four games will be “free” with PlayStation Plus Essential from February 7th to March 7th:

  • OlliOlli World on PS4 and PS5
  • Mafia: Definitive Edition on PS4
  • Evil Dead: The Game on PS4 and PS5
  • Destiny 2: Beyond Light on PS4 and PS5

However, there’s some bad news for PlayStation 5 owners, as the PlayStation Plus collection ends on May 9, meaning those who get a PS5 after that won’t get the same great offer. Until then, though, you can still redeem games, and doing so will allow you to download them anytime for the foreseeable future.

This article and pictures are authorized by Gamereactor, the original text is published here

See also  Hong Kong SAR Government: The supply of fresh and live food from the mainland to Hong Kong remains stable_Oriental Fortune Net

You may also like

Huami Amazfit FALCON high-end professional sports smart watch...

[True and fake]Windows CryptoAPI counterfeit vulnerability trusted certificate...

Hogwarts Legacy console download size is 76-80 GB

Apple Mac Mini (M2 chip in 2023) review:...

Team Group and Biostar BIOSTAR jointly launched RGB...

A ride in San Francisco on a driverless...

[Xbox price increase]The Japanese version of Xbox Series...

The people will save Silicon Valley

Netflix uses Ambeo technology, which simulates spatial audio,...

The strength of the ecosystem: Samsung presents the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy