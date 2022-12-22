Home Technology Microsoft will permanently disable IE after updating the Edge browser next year | TechNews Tech News
Microsoft announced that it will adjust its IE end-of-life plan. According to the latest official document, Microsoft will disable IE after updating Edge instead of Windows Update.

The “Soft Bomb Patcher” tool will be released on February 14, 2023, to help businesses “ensure a smoother and easier transition from Internet Explorer to Microsoft Edge.” Microsoft said it will release non-security updates (mandatory) on May 23 (optional) and June next year to remove IE 11 icons from computers.

Microsoft stated that this change will not affect enterprises that have abandoned the IE browser and switched to the Chromium Edge-based browser, because it has an IE mode, better compatibility and other improvements.

Microsoft said that users who still rely on the IE browser should take action now to avoid a sudden business interruption after February 14, 2023, when Microsoft will completely shut down support for IE.

(This article is reproduced with authorization from Pinwan; source of the first picture: Science and Technology News)

