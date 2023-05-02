Microsoft will reduce unnecessary notifications on Windows 11 – Computer King Ada

Notifications on PCs, mobile devices (and the web in general) can be annoying and disruptive, and like phones, Windows 11 is filled with push notifications from first- and third-party apps and websites. Specifically, almost every application on Windows 11 tries to send notifications to users. Although it provides first-hand information, excessive user experience will be affected. However, Microsoft will reduce the number of unnecessary notifications so that you will not be caught overly intrusive.

Microsoft will reduce unnecessary notifications on Windows 11

You often get notifications when you use a Windows 11 computer, such as Windows Security Center sending regular alerts after running a security check on the computer, and subscribed websites and other applications on Microsoft Edge or Chrome are also rushing to send notifications to users, Cumulatively, it is undoubtedly a distraction issue in Windows 11 that needs to be taken seriously.

Microsoft has made some changes to Windows 11 to reduce the number of notifications you get every day. For example, Windows 11 comes with Focus Assist, which reduces distractions while you’re concentrating on your work, including notifications from apps like Outlook, Edge, and more that are temporarily blocked. Now, the tech giant is experimenting with different ways to reduce spam notifications so you can focus on the business at hand.

In the preview version of Windows 11, a new feature surfaced, a feature called “Smart opt-out”. According to the data, this feature does not belong to AI. Notifications from frequently used apps. For example, if you have ignored notifications from Outlook for a month, you will receive a reminder with a title similar to “Turn off notifications from Outlook?” The notification will also directly provide two options: “Close” and “Do not change” .

Expect this change to have an impact on the user experience for most Windows 11 users, as currently too many notifications can be distracting. Email filters have used a similar approach for years, which makes it entirely logical for Windows 11 to detect ignored notifications and suggest automatic disabling. The smart exit function will not affect the application notifications that are used every day or every week, and because it is a small function, it should enter the official version update and push it to users within a few months.