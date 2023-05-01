Microsoft’s AI visual design tool Designer opens public beta and integrates into Edge | iThome

Microsoft announced last week that Designer, an AI-integrated visual design tool, has added new features and is fully open for free testing. It is also integrated into the Edge sidebar tool.

In October last year, Microsoft announced the integration of OpenAI’s AI model DALL-E’s visual design tool Designer to assist users without professional capabilities to design social platform posts, invitations, e-cards, images, etc. Initially, Designer was included in Microsoft 365, but Microsoft promised that there will also be a standalone Designer App in the future. When it was announced last October, users had to join a waitlist to be accepted into the trial. Under the latest announcement, Microsoft has removed the waiting list, and anyone who is interested can try it after logging in to a Microsoft account, and a batch of new features have also been added.

One of the newly added functions is to add subtitles or hashtags to social media. Users only need to input a word, and the DALL-E AI capability of Designer can generate several pictures, subtitles or hashtag suggestions for users to choose from. . Secondly, according to the suggestions of test users in the past few months, Designer has also added the function of customizing and adjusting the size of the original design canvas (canvas), and now provides 20 layout sizes for IG, Facebook, LinkedIn and other platforms to choose from. Designer also adds dynamic visual elements, including dynamic backgrounds, emoticons, and text with transition effects.

In addition, Microsoft announced the integration of Designer into the Edge browser, which users can open through the Designer icon in the Edge sidebar. This allows users to provide AI-assisted design suggestions when drafting Facebook, Twitter, and Pinterest posts in Edge. Currently, users can click the “+” sign in the sidebar of Edge to use the Design beta.

Microsoft also announced that Designer will add other new AI functions in the future, including filling a circled part with an object, expanding the background to fill the image, erasing an object from the image, and generating another image to replace it, and changing the background, etc. .