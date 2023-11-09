Microsoft’s Black Friday Surprise: Xbox Series X Price Drop in Europe

Microsoft’s Black Friday Surprise: Xbox Series X Price Drop Revealed

According to a report from Gamereactor.cn, a trusted source known as Billbil-kun has leaked information about Microsoft’s planned Black Friday surprise. The leak suggests that the tech giant will be dropping the price of the Xbox Series X in France and the rest of Europe to €399, which is approximately £349 in the UK.

The rumored price drop will be in effect from November 20 to 27, giving gaming enthusiasts plenty of time to take advantage of this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. The report notes that while there are often events for the Xbox Series S, there are very few for the Xbox Series X, making this potential discount all the more exciting.

The leaked information also includes details about the games that players can look forward to enjoying on the new console, such as Halo Infinite, Hi-Fi Rush, Forza Motorsport, and Starfield. Additionally, the report recommends checking out Game Pass, which offers these games and more for free with a subscription. Furthermore, it is expected that games from Activision Blizzard will be added to Game Pass next year.

This news has generated a buzz on social media, with a link to the original tweet from Billbil-kun circulating on the internet. If the leaked information proves to be true, it could be an enticing offer for consumers looking to get their hands on the Xbox Series X.

It’s important to note that while leaks should always be taken with a grain of salt, Billbil-kun is known for being a trustworthy source of information. As Black Friday approaches, gaming enthusiasts will be eagerly awaiting official confirmation from Microsoft regarding the possible price drop for the Xbox Series X.