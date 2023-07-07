Home » Microsoft’s Struggle to Catch Up: The Gap in Exclusive Games Between Xbox and Competitors
Title: Microsoft’s Acquisition of Activision Blizzard Faces Scrutiny amid Struggles to Close the Gap with Rivals

Subtitle: Leaked dossier reveals Xbox’s limited collection of exclusive games in comparison to PlayStation and Nintendo

Microsoft’s recent acquisition of Activision Blizzard, one of the largest game companies in the world, may face challenges in gaining approval from various countries’ regulatory authorities. While this acquisition marks a significant milestone for Microsoft, it highlights the company’s continued struggle to catch up with its competitors in the gaming industry.

The tech giant’s previous notable game acquisition was its purchase of ZeniMax Media/Bethesda Softworks in 2021, which allowed Microsoft to add Bethesda’s popular game franchises to its portfolio. However, despite efforts to expand its library of first-party games, Microsoft’s progress has been deemed “very limited” in comparison to its major competitors — PlayStation and Nintendo.

PlayStation and Nintendo have long been known for their strong lineup of first-party games, such as the immensely popular “God of War” and “Super Mario” series. These exclusive games have played a crucial role in attracting and retaining loyal players to their respective platforms. In contrast, Xbox has struggled to keep up and has continually fallen behind its rivals in this aspect.

A leaked dossier has shed light on the significant gap between Xbox and PlayStation in terms of exclusive games. According to the dossier, PlayStation boasts nearly five times as many exclusive games as Xbox. While PlayStation leads with 286 exclusive titles, Nintendo closely follows with 277. In stark contrast, Xbox trails behind with a mere 59 exclusives.

As modern gaming consoles share similar hardware specs, exclusive games have become a decisive factor in consumers’ platform preferences. This disparity raises concerns for Xbox, as it continues to face difficulties in delivering high-quality first-party games. Even Xbox’s once-iconic game, Halo, has seen its influence wane over time. Although the Forza series remains strong, Microsoft still seeks an IP that can rival the gaming experiences offered by Sony and Nintendo.

Acknowledging its lagging position in the console competition, Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision Blizzard demonstrates its determination to boost its gaming portfolio. Nonetheless, the regulatory hurdles and the uphill battle to catch up with its rivals emphasize the challenges Microsoft must overcome to establish itself as a dominant force in the gaming industry.

