Xiamen’s Indoor Ice Sports Venues See Surge in Popularity During Summer

Xiamen’s indoor ice sports venues are experiencing a surge in visitors, with the hot summer weather driving many teenagers, citizens, and tourists to seek relief and enjoy some cool fun. Compared to usual, some venues have seen a remarkable increase in the number of passengers by 1-2 times.

The Champion Ice Rink in Chinatown has witnessed a significant rise in traffic. Many young “skaters” can be seen wearing long-sleeved trousers and gliding on the ice, some gracefully dancing while others cautiously holding onto the fence. According to Mr. Ma, a staff member at the Champion Ice Rink, the number of people visiting the rink has increased by 30%-40% since the start of summer vacation. Tourists account for 40% of the visitors, teenagers make up 30%, and the rest are primarily local adults. Mr. Ma also mentioned that many parents bring their children to learn skating during the summer, resulting in higher numbers of people on weekends compared to weekdays. The rink also offers summer skating classes for beginners.

At the ice space of Xiamen Sports Center, many parents are bringing their children to experience the joy of ice and snow sports and escape the summer heat. The ice space, the first air-film real ice rink in Fujian Province, offers a total area of approximately 450 square meters, with 300 square meters dedicated to the ice surface. Yang Anqi, the Ice Space Director of Operations, stated that during the summer vacation, the number of visitors has doubled or even tripled compared to regular days, with 80% of them being teenagers.

“On weekdays, the ice space receives a daily flow of 150-200 people, while on weekends, the number can reach 200-300 people,” mentioned Yang Anqi. The ice space has also introduced group classes that have attracted numerous children to sign up.

Xiamen Sea World·Xueyi World has also seen a significant increase in visitors during this period, with many parents bringing their children to experience the ice and snow sports offered. The staff selling matching clothing at the entrance reported that business has been much better than usual.

Expanding beyond ice sports, Tong’an Film and Television City Scenic Area and Guanyin Mountain Ice and Snow World have introduced ice and snow-related amusement projects. Citizens can now enjoy activities such as building snowmen, admiring ice sculptures, and sliding on ice and snow.

Additionally, Xiamen has attracted foreign teams, with one team from Shanghai, the Zero Sunshine Elf team, making a special trip for training. Coach Liu of the team expressed their appreciation for the excellent atmosphere at Xiamen’s ice rinks. Liu highlighted that ice sports not only enhance balance, coordination, flexibility, and lower body strength but also improve the heart and lung functions and increase aerobic exercise capacity. The presence of the Zero Sunshine Elf team during their training sessions has attracted tourists and citizens, further promoting interest in ice sports among the locals of Xiamen.

With the growing popularity of ice and snow sports in recent years, more and more Xiamen citizens are embracing these activities. Some couples have even chosen to capture their special moments by taking wedding photos on the ice rinks. Ms. Wang, a local, shared her daughter’s passion for skating, attracting the attention of many onlookers during her training sessions. Mr. Zhang, who regularly visits the ice rink, finds it both refreshing and relaxing.

The booming ice sports scene in Xiamen is providing a cool and enjoyable way for people to beat the summer heat and have fun. As the demand rises, venues are bolstering their offerings, attracting more visitors and driving the city’s residents to engage in ice sports.