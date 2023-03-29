Home Technology Minecraft Legends gets new story trailer
We are actually only three weeks away from the release of the new Minecraft game; Minecraft Legends. This is described as an action strategy game and offers traditional co-op and competitive multiplayer.

While Minecraft games aren’t necessarily primarily known for their well-written stories, they still tend to offer an interesting narrative and have a fairly fleshed out universe these days. This time around, we’ll be fighting off a Piglin invasion from the Nether, but what caused it all, what are the Piglin’s goals, and what is your role?Unfortunately, none of this has any answers in the game’s brand new trailer, titledUncover an epic story

We do get to see a major battle, though, and check out the fascinating graphics. Minecraft Legends launches on PC, PlayStation, Switch, and Xbox on April 18. It’s also included in Game Pass from day 1.

