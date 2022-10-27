Home Technology Free “Genesis Alpha One” Space Construction Simulation Shooting Masterpiece for a Limited Time, GOG Claims Permanent Preservation | 4Gamers
Technology

Free “Genesis Alpha One” Space Construction Simulation Shooting Masterpiece for a Limited Time, GOG Claims Permanent Preservation | 4Gamers

by admin
Free “Genesis Alpha One” Space Construction Simulation Shooting Masterpiece for a Limited Time, GOG Claims Permanent Preservation | 4Gamers

Not only Steam has a “Scream Festival” sale, but the GOG.com platform is also having a Halloween sale, but GOG also has additional limited-time free goodies. Roguelike sci-fi shooter “Genesis Alpha One Deluxe Edition” currently has a 72-hour limited-time free event. As long as you get it, it can be permanently saved to the collection library.

“Genesis Alpha One” is a shooting game developed by the Radiation Blue team. Players can build their own space base in the game, and explore aliens to find resources. At the same time, they must also guard against the threat of alien creatures and upgrade their weapons to eliminate terrifying creatures. Alien. Basically, this work combines the experience of space simulation masterpiece “Faster Than Light” (FTL: Faster Than Light) and “No Man’s Sky”.

The Genesis Alpha One Deluxe Edition, which includes a digital art set, soundtrack, and “Rocket Star Corporation” DLC expansion, will be available at the GOG store until October 30 at 10:00 PM Taiwan time.

Click me to the Genesis Alpha One Deluxe Edition free store page for a limited time.

See also  "Enough with touch controls on cars": Volkswagen goes back

You may also like

Apple System Update Day! macOS Ventura, iOS 16.1...

The Google Call Filter arrives in Italy: how...

The voyages of the future: technology gets on...

Meta sinks to Wall Street: -25% and capitalization...

Meta sinks to Wall Street: -25% and capitalization...

Apple Opens Freeform Whiteboard to Developers – Engadget

The future of technology that we will see...

Halloween Horror 2022: Top 10 Horror Games of...

Windows but with cellphone technology: can it work?...

Uncharted appears to be Sony’s weakest PC release...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy