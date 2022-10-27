Not only Steam has a “Scream Festival” sale, but the GOG.com platform is also having a Halloween sale, but GOG also has additional limited-time free goodies. Roguelike sci-fi shooter “Genesis Alpha One Deluxe Edition” currently has a 72-hour limited-time free event. As long as you get it, it can be permanently saved to the collection library.

“Genesis Alpha One” is a shooting game developed by the Radiation Blue team. Players can build their own space base in the game, and explore aliens to find resources. At the same time, they must also guard against the threat of alien creatures and upgrade their weapons to eliminate terrifying creatures. Alien. Basically, this work combines the experience of space simulation masterpiece “Faster Than Light” (FTL: Faster Than Light) and “No Man’s Sky”.

The Genesis Alpha One Deluxe Edition, which includes a digital art set, soundtrack, and “Rocket Star Corporation” DLC expansion, will be available at the GOG store until October 30 at 10:00 PM Taiwan time.

Click me to the Genesis Alpha One Deluxe Edition free store page for a limited time.