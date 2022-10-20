Tianfeng International Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo predicted on Wednesday (19th) that the price of Apple’s next-generation Apple TV 4K is expected to be more affordable to grab a larger market share.

Ming-Chi Kuo tweeted on Wednesday: “The new Apple TV 4K is cheaper than the previous generation (starting at $129) reflecting the expected cost structure improvement, which is good for shipments, but the price reduction should not be enough, and the Apple TV’s price sweet spot should be It’s less than $100 (about TWD 3,200), and the next-generation Apple TV is expected to be cheaper.”

Ming-Chi Kuo predicts that the next-generation Apple TV will be cheaper (Photo: Ming-Chi Kuo Twitter)

In addition to launching the 10th-generation iPad and the M2 version of the iPad Pro, Apple also launched the third-generation Apple TV 4K on Tuesday, calling for a “feeling” upgrade, mainly upgrading the processor to the A15 Bionic specification and adding the HDR10+ display mode.

The third-generation Apple TV 4K is billed as the most powerful and entertaining Apple ever, delivering stunning movie-quality quality at the most affordable price.

The new Apple TV 4K comes in two configurations, both starting at cheaper prices than the previous generation (Photo: Apple official website)

The new Apple TV 4K is available in two configurations. The standard third-generation Apple TV 4K (Wi-Fi) has a 64GB capacity and starts at TWD 4,490, which is cheaper than the previous generation (TWD 5,590).

The high-end Apple TV 4K (Wi-Fi + Ethernet) is priced at 4,990 yuan, which is also more cost-effective than the previous generation’s price (6,190 yuan).

The new Apple TV 4K is expected to be officially launched in 30 countries/regions including the United States on November 4, while the launch date in Taiwan has yet to be officially announced by Apple.

Apple’s (AAPL-US) price hit a one-day low of $140.61 late on Tuesday, and then recovered slightly, closing up 0.94% to $143.75 per share.