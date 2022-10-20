The popularity of Handicraft Geng in foreign countries is not so unfamiliar to everyone, and this is not the first time he has appeared on a Japanese variety show. Not long after he became popular in 2019, he appeared in the Japanese drama “Let’s Hand it over to Lan” hosted by the famous men’s group “Lan” under Johnny’s, and was also asked to meet by the popular idol at the time, Xiang Ye Yaji. .

But this time is different. The response to the “handmade cultural export” is far more enthusiastic than the previous ones.

Because of this interview with Handicraft Geng, it is called “Moonlight Night Weiyang”.

Although it is very boring, in order to prevent some readers from not knowing about this show, let me introduce it seriously: “Moonlight Night Weiyang” is a well-known Japanese comedy variety show. The famous Japanese variety show host “Matsuko DELUXE” and Hosted by “Nobuko Murakami”, one of the members of the idol group Kansai Johnny 8. Each episode will broadcast some videos of street interviews with passers-by for the host to watch and complain. Outstanding comedy effects and extremely down-to-earth program content have made the show enduring since its inception in 2012. Although it is broadcast late at night, the program ratings can still reach more than 10%, which can be described as a national program in Japan.

The left is Murakami Shingo, the right is Matsuko DELUXE

However, considering the popularity and basic tonality of this show, I think it can be summarized briefly – this is a show that shows the Marvelous life of ordinary people in an all-round, multi-angle and in-depth way. If this is not intuitive enough, then it is similar to a program that is a hybrid of “1818 Golden Eye”, “Tan Talks Traffic” and “Approaching Science”, and everyone should be able to form a relatively basic impression.

This interview of Handi Geng comes from the SP planning of the latest issue of Moonlight Night Weiyang. In addition to the regular program content in the past, there is also a special part of “Yue Yao in China” in this episode, which starts with “Xu Zhenran”, one of the Chinese producers in the program group, and brings folk anecdotes about Shanghai to everyone.

In addition to Handi Geng, a character with a natural comedy effect, there is also an uncle who sold flowers in this episode, which is also very impressive. When asked about his recent happiness, he began to rant about the recent emergence of a group of old men who like to photograph beautiful women.

After complaining, he said a “golden sentence” very casually – the happiest thing in my life is to curse.

This program maintains the consistent style of the past, excavating interesting “personal news” in the daily life of ordinary people in Shanghai, and showing the real and humorous side of ordinary people. Many netizens who have seen or have not seen “Yue Yao” have gained a rare happiness in the uncomfortable day on Monday.

And this famous Japanese variety show, with this wave of popularity, has once again been unearthed by many Chinese netizens to find a lot of fresh fun. In the “slang” of variety show viewers, it is probably a “treasure” program discovered.

The program “Moonlight Night Weiyang” is as its purpose – focusing on issues across the country – as stated, but the way it pays attention is “a little bit of a rant, but not too deep.” You can see a lot of “no taboo” content in the program, and its scale is completely in line with the positioning of late-night programs. One of the most typical ones is the endless stream of various meat jokes that make you shocked by “this can actually be broadcast on TV”.

In the face of the interview of “what makes you proud”, some friends will tell you that he has three eggs, and explain the ins and outs of the matter to you in great detail, and dance to describe the situation. The arrangement of the three eggs.

This is quite conservative. In many interviews, passers-by will give you a “big meat” when you are caught off guard.

For example, a female friend from China bluntly told the program team during an interview that she had recently become fascinated with “female-oriented customs”, saying that it was cheap and easy to use, and she must come to Japan before leaving Japan. The vigorous “Romance of the Three Kingdoms” showed strong expectations for that kind of “heavenly experience”.

Even on some interview issues that have nothing to do with “Shishi”, the style of painting will inexplicably deviate in that direction.

There was a program in November last year, and some people were interviewed on the grounds of “what special abilities do you have”. Among them, a female friend who claimed to have “very strict family education” said that her “special ability” was to be able to distinguish the shape of any prefecture in Japan by touching her body – she said “touching” did not restrict body parts .

So in the actual inspection stage, the original and unremarkable program pictures suddenly became “sweet”. Wearing a bikini, this lady used her thighs, butt, stomach, chest and even her mouth to accurately identify every county that crossed her body, making people wonder if “this ability is real” and “she shows it well.” White teeth” was confused in the thoughts of “she redefines the strictness of tutoring”.

Murakami’s Tucao is very good

Watching these clips, you will definitely understand why “Seshe” is called the world language – the passers-by in “Moonlight Night Weiyang” are frank with this topic, which is simply staggering.

In addition to engaging in pornography, for ordinary people like us, there is also a very popular topic-regional blackness.

As a Cantonese, every day I am asked by the teachers in the editorial department, “As a Cantonese, do you eat everything?” At this time, I usually ask, “As an Anhui native, do you all squat?” “Eat,” “Why are you so short as a Shandong native?” “Fengxian is your home, so you deserve to be called a Shanghai native”. After the talk, I can’t help but feel sorry for the lack of people from some provinces in the editorial department.

However, we generally talk about these topics in private, and rarely put them on the table to spread. But “Moonlight Night Weiyang” is quite “open mouth” in this regard – to a certain extent, this is also one of their most interesting places.

They also have jokes like “Are people in Tianjin all able to tell cross talk?” They use “Is there a lot of horses in Gunma prefecture?” “Aren’t people in Osaka very good at telling jokes?” This kind of meme goes to the passers-by, who are always obsessed with how many cows there are in Hokkaido people. Do the citizens of Chiba Prefecture only know that there is a topic like Disney in the county, and there are many tricks on the topic of “regional blackness” , the angle is neat.

Kyoto people’s reaction after learning that Shiga has more temples than Kyoto

In one episode, they took the topic of Musashi Kosong City surpassing Yokohama City as the city most wanted to live in Kanagawa Prefecture, focusing on Kanagawa Prefecture, and made a special interview through the “tear war” between Yokohama and other urban residents, The content is wonderful.

The citizens of Musashi Kosho City, who succeeded in taking the top position, mocked Yokohama’s dirty ground and drunk people everywhere. The citizens of Yokohama would ridicule the fast-growing Musashi-kosang city, and it is normal for it to suddenly rise as a “developing country”; other cities in Kanagawa prefecture saw that Yokohama had been surpassed, and they directly applauded and said, “Musashi-koyama” Well done shirt.”

Although some are not very “positive energy”, if you can’t understand the mutual slander of these Japanese people, please automatically switch the place name to “Shanghai”, “Beijing”, “Nanjing”, “Jiangsu Province” and other places, you will find that watching “Moonlight” There is no obstacle to the regional black content of Ye Weiyang.

High-level and endless regional black jokes always provide the general public with never-ending fun, which is not so “correct”, but funny enough. The real thoughts of ordinary people when they face the camera, a bit offensive and quite candid, add a simple but witty color to these fun.

You will have to admit that this true and unabashed rhetoric naturally possesses the rugged charm seen in “chai, rice, oil and salt”.

We always say that living in modern times, the daily life of an ordinary person is actually boring. But the reason why “Moonlight Night Weiyang” can become an enduring program is that it can dig out “personal news” that everyone will talk about in everyone’s “boring” – just as I The same as daily news in the editorial department.

The daily life of ordinary people, the complaints of ordinary people, and the laughter and curses of ordinary people are the keynote of “Moonlight Night Weiyang”.

You can see the waiter of the izakaya complaining to the customers after leaving the “business state”. For example, after hearing a request like “one more cup of the same”, they will be quite frantic – “who remembers” is their most intuitive feeling when faced with this problem.

You can see the strange scene of children in the north lying on the snow next to their bodies in order to make way for the following pedestrians on the narrow road after the snow.

You can see the wonderful scenes of people in a whole city, men, women and children, under tension, collectively “meow meow meow”.

You can also see the comedy moments when ordinary people are quickly slapped in the face after “calling a deer for a horse”.

In a bear-themed park, a panda statue suddenly appeared, but the label on the statue read “bear”, which made the surrounding residents very confused.

The program team took this doubt to interview the manager of the park, but the manager always insisted that it was a “bear” and not a panda. As a result, it was finally revealed after a quick question and answer from the program team.

The “momentary comedy” of these ordinary people, accumulated little by little, has formed a kind of magic power, taking you to experience the magic that you have never noticed in this flowery world.

“Moonlight Night Weiyang” relies on this magic power to bring happiness to the people of Japan for ten years. Of course, under this lens that magnifies the happy moments of ordinary people, there are inevitably those “strange people and strange things” that we will be amazed and laughed at.

For example, the Internet celebrity female motorcycle rider on Twitter is actually a 50-year-old middle-aged uncle. Relying on the beauty function of the mobile phone camera, she is trying to figure out how to turn her face into a beautiful girl every day.

Another example is “Mr. Kiritani who lives by coupons”.

Many companies in Japan have adopted the “shareholder preferential treatment system”. After owning a certain number of shares in these companies, they will send you some “shareholder preferential treatment coupons” every once in a while. And this former shogi player “Mr. Kiritani”, whose net worth has shrunk by one-third because of the financial turmoil, chose to rely on “shareholder coupons” every day to live under the economic stress.

Since there is a time limit for the “shareholder coupons”, “Mr. Kiritani” is in a hurry every day. Based on the principle of “never waste every coupon”, he rides a bicycle every day and rushes to different places. In the venue, the average meal time is no more than ten minutes. I watch one movie every day, and 20 minutes before the movie starts, I will play bowling at the right time. I have practiced the magical ability to hit every ball.

Sometimes I watch three movies a day

Interesting, ordinary and extraordinary, and extremely down-to-earth program content, “Moonlight Night Weiyang” has also gained a high popularity outside of Japan. Especially in China, if you are a friend who is concerned about Japan Comprehensive, you will basically know that there is such a program in Japan that likes to engage in “human observation”. Station B specializes in translating and transporting the UP master “Japanese Sand Sculpture Daily” of “Moonlight Night Weiyang”. This variety show has gained nearly 800,000 fans.

Many Japanese learners even make this variety show a compulsory course in their “Japanese course” – just don’t know how much they have learned besides laughing.

The planner of this special, Xu Zhenran, said in the initial interview that he initially liked “Moonlight” because it produced “real Japanese in real Japan”. And she feels that in China, there are also a lot of “small rip-offs” and “personal news” that can reflect the interests of ordinary people’s daily life, so she has been looking forward to doing a Chinese special.

Not only her, but many domestic viewers of “Moonlight Night Weiyang” also hold similar thoughts. For them, this time “Moonlight Night Weiyang” came to China to shoot a “Chinese Night Weiyang”, which is probably a “dream fulfillment” in a certain sense.

Judging from the effect of this special issue of China, it can indeed be seen that those interesting topics that are commonly used in Japan can also play a very good role in China.

Tucao has always been a magical power that can turn the difficulties of life into laughter, especially those “complaints” that can be found in real life, among audiences who have shared experiences, can resonate , will also be unparalleled.

And funny variety shows with entertainment as the main purpose are often liked by audiences precisely because they can exert this magical power.

In the recent “Annual Comedy Contest” and “Talk Show Conference”, you can see “groans” about young people’s “roll and lay” and other topics. And these “complaints” have basically achieved quite good responses on the Internet.

These jokes from ordinary people and told to ordinary people are similar to what “Moonlight Night Weiyang” wants to convey.

I don’t know when, can we also have our own “Moonlight Night Weiyang”? want to see.

Note: All of the aboveScreenshots of “Moonlight Night Weiyang”, all from“Grass Subtitles Group“” Japanese sand sculpturedaily“”Sister Ono learns to complain“Waittranslator’s translation,Thank you for your hard work.