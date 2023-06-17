So Patricia Blanco wants to get money without her millionaire

By Stephen Schneider

Multimillionaire and entertainer Andreas Ellermann (57) has separated from his fiancé after four years of relationship – reality TV star Patricia Blanco (52). She is said to be fighting for the love of her millionaire. Or is she just fighting for his fortune?

One reason for the separation was that Ellermann helped Dieter-Bohlen-Ex Nadja Abd el Farrag (58) to build a new life in Hamburg. Another that Patricia constantly asked for luxury items and gifts. Ellermann: “In the end, our relationship was just consumption, consumption, consumption.”

Until the end of the year, the entrepreneur will support the daughter of hit star Roberto Blanco (86, “Today like this, tomorrow like this”) – but what will happen then? BILD explains why Patricia could soon be BLANCO again.

She comes from a wealthy family and, even as a child, was associated with superstars such as boxing legend Muhammad Ali († 74). Almost every German knows her father Roberto. Almost every German knows him. Fame has often weighed on her.

Roberto Blanco and Tochter Patricia in Mai 2002 in Cienfuegos Foto: picture alliance



She recently told BILD: “Yes, I have a famous father. Many think that it only opens doors for you. Is correct. But it also means that your every step will be watched and you will always be judged by the actions of your father.”

There was always a fight. Mostly about money. She even admitted in court that she had stolen six luxury watches (Pattek Phillipe, Glashütte, Breitling) worth 60,000 euros from Papa Roberto in 2004 and sold them in the pawnshop. Supposedly because he didn’t pay child support.

Blanco first at the checkout, then on trash TV

Money was always tight back then. Patricia was on her own for a long time, lived modestly for a long time.

From 1995 to 2001 she was a cashier at an Aral petrol station in Munich-Giesing. She had previously completed training as a hotel manager.

In 2002 she tried her hand at singing, performing “Copacabana” – a flop.

In 2006 she allegedly owed rent of 10,000 euros and even ended up in court. A Munich pizzeria owner claimed that she owed 3,300 euros. Patricia had worked there, is said to have always eaten her way through. Her crazy justification: “Celebrity children just cost money.”

In 2011, Blanco was fined €2,700 for fraud as an accomplice. She only paid in parts. When she wanted to fly to the “jungle camp”, federal police arrested her temporarily in order to force the remaining payment. An RTL employee advanced the outstanding amount of 1399 euros.

In 2016 she lost 50 kilos after stomach surgery. Trash formats such as “Big Brother”, “The Stars’ Summer House”, “Adam sucht Eva” or “Celebrities under Palm Trees” kept bringing in money. But was that enough to survive? Friends say: “Whatever came in at Patricia went out immediately.”

According to BILD information, Andreas Ellermann is said to have helped her with old debts when she moved to Hamburg from the Côte d’Azur four years ago.

Blanco’s penchant for rich men

Incidentally, she has always had a preference for millionaires, love the rich Monaco investor Björn Lefnaer (56). Love broke up in 2016, he said bitterly at the time: “She finally has to do something in her life. She has to earn money herself.” Shortly thereafter, a relationship with entrepreneur Nico Gollnick (32) also failed.

Patricia said about the separation from millionaire Ellermann to BILD: “For me it was love. I still love this man.” And refuses to move out of his 1.5 million villa near Hamburg… Ellermann makes it clear: “There’s no turning back for me.”

Patricia Blanco and Andreas Ellermann at the 72nd Hamburg Press Ball 2022 Foto: picture alliance / Geisler-Fotopress | gbrci/Geisler-Fotopress



RTL said Blanco: “This financial story is what always weighs on me a bit. I am always attacked very strongly from outside.”

That’s why she wants to be trained as a “celebrity speaker” (“famous speaker”), to speak at companies and events.

Is that enough for life?