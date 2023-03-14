Home Technology Mobile gaming is all the rage in 2022 – Gamereactor
Technology

by admin
While there’s still some disconnect between the mobile gaming scene and the PC and console world, it’s undeniable that the largest gaming community belongs to mobile devices. With the ubiquity of billions of smartphones, it’s no surprise that mobile gaming is the most profitable platform for game development, and studios are capitalizing on it.

As revealed in the annual Unity Gaming Report, which mentions that both consumers will play more mobile games in 2022 than in 2021 (about 8% more to be exact), game studios are transforming to create more Mobile-only games.

While studios of all sizes embraced the trend, larger studios saw the biggest increase, with mobile production alone growing by 44%. That’s definitely something to check out when looking at a big company like Ubisoft and how their future lineup is made up mostly of mobile games.

But just because mobile has doubled down doesn’t mean other platforms are suffering. The report adds that major studios will create 16 percent more multiplatform games in 2022 than in 2021.

