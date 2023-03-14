Caused by an infection, osteomyelitis is inflammation of a bone and its marrow cavity. It is often caused by gods bacteriain particular Streptococci and Staphylococci, while the cases in which the disease originates from germs of another kind are extremely rare.

OSTEOMYELITIS: CAN BE ACUTE OR CHRONIC — Especially in adults osteomyelitis is often the consequence of a nearby infection and tends to appear after a very violent trauma or after the implantation of a prosthesis. This form of the disease is especially prone to those who have had exposed fractures, a situation in which harmful bacteria and germs can contaminate by direct contact. On the other hand, the form of osteomyelitis is rarer it depends on a traffic problem in peripheral areas of the body; in these cases, the most common cause is diabetic foot. "It's typical of childhood and adolescence there ematogenic form of the disease. To determine its appearance are bacteria responsible for other pathologies, including cystitis, pharyngitis and otitis, which reach certain bones through the bloodstream. The most at risk are those supplied by many blood vessels, such as the femur, tibia, fibula, humerus, radius and ulna", explains the Doctor Antonio Pellegrini, head of the Operative Unit of Reconstructive Surgery and Osteoarticular Infections of the Irccs Galeazzi-Sant'Ambrogio Hospital in Milan. Osteomyelitis can also be classified according to the duration: if they last less than a month they are considered acute, if they afflict for longer they are chronic.

OSTEOMYELITIS: TESTS FOR DIAGNOSIS — Osteomyelitis causes a ache occurring in the area of ​​infection. This pain can also be so intense as to compromise the functionality of the affected part of the body. If pain is the characteristic symptom of the disease, others can be associated with it, such as swelling and fever. It is important not to neglect osteomyelitis, because otherwise there is a risk that the infection will spread, multiplying the discomfort and, in the worst cases, requiring surgery to remove the entire bone segment. If the doctor suspects the presence of this disease, he should first prescribe medications blood tests to observe the blood count with formula (white blood cells and leukocyte formula), the C-reactive protein, which if high indicates an ongoing infection, and the ESR (erythrocyte sedimentation rate, another indicator of inflammation). If these parameters are higher than normal, it means that there is inflammation, i.e. inflammation of the body. Subsequently, a radiological investigation is necessary, such as the MRI or, alternatively, an X-ray or a CT scan, tests that are also useful for locating the infection. “Finally, to understand which germ has triggered the infection, a cultural examinationwhich consists in taking a small part of the infected tissue” says Dr. Pellegrini.