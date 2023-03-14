No internet, no running water and only snow and ice for months – but a number of penguins right in front of the door. The British organization UK Antarctic Heritage Trust (UKAHT) is looking for five applicants for what are perhaps the most remote jobs in the world. Whoever is ultimately selected takes care of the southernmost post office on Earth and the visitor shop on Goudier Island in Antarctica and counts penguins every day for five months. The island is around 14,500 kilometers from Great Britain. The charity stressed that the new employees would need to be resilient, healthy and environmentally conscious. The jobs are incredibly popular, said UKAHT boss Camilla Nichol. “We are thrilled to offer an opportunity like no other to live amidst a landscape that awes and amazes.”

Applications must be submitted by March 26th. The successful candidates will hold their posts from November 2023 to March 2024. Last year UKAHT received a record number of applications, after which an all-female team held the fort in Port Lockroy during the Antarctic summer.

ePaper Read the e-paper now! Read the daily updated ePaper edition of the OÖNachrichten – now flip through it digitally! to the epaper