shooting gameIn addition to the accuracy of marksmanship, the footwork of displacement is also the key to player battles. The recently popular “Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II 2022“Removes “slider” at developer Infinity WardactionAfter that, the player community still develops many high-end operations, such as the “turbn hop” that speeds up and extends the time of staying in the air to shuttle between floors.

Recently, “Modern Warfare II 2022”multiplayer gameThere is also a footwork called “G-Walk” (G-Walking), which allows special soldiers to sprint and move through the four-legged beast posture, making it more difficult for the enemy to aim whether on the roof or on the flat ground. But the moving figure is too weird, the movements are like the gray-skinned bald monster “Gollum” in “The Lord of the Rings”.

According to KoTAKU report“G Walk” was first discovered by Euphoria, the “Decisive Moment: Modern Warfare 2” team, but they have not publicly shared how to operate it. A squat sprint will do it.

Visible in demo videoHumanity“Degenerate”, becoming like a wild and fast chimpanzee jumping and crawling on the ground, is very interesting in the eyes of many players. They think that adding multiple gameplay and visually rich entertainment effects also makes multiplayer battles more challenging.

However, some people think that this trick will destroy the game experience and make it more difficult for novice players to survive. Euphoria members mostly laughed off these complaints. They explained that this trick is only achieved through the controls and mechanics of the game itself. If it is unreasonable, the developers should These vulnerabilities are to be patched when updating.

Photo/Decisive Moment: Modern Warfare II 2022, New Line Cinema

