“The rule that introduces the criterion of danger to public order, public health and public safety is too generic, too vague” and, due to its “vagueness”, “it risks not achieving its objective: above all, it does not the danger to which it refers is described in no way “. This was stated by the president of the ANM, Giuseppe Santalucia, commenting on the anti-rave norm, contained in the first decree of the Meloni government, during his hearing in the Senate Justice Commission